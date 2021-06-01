R Madhavan Talks About Celebrating His Second Lockdown Birthday, But Doesn't Feel 51

Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein actor R Madhavan is celebrating his 51st birthday today, June 1, 2021. A number of his fans took to their social media handles to extend birthday wishes for Maddy on the special occasion. The actor is currently in Dubai with his wife Sarita and son Vedant and chose to bring in his birthday in a low-key manner, keeping in mind the current scenario in the country. He also spoke at length about celebrating his birthday during a lockdown for the second time.

R Madhavan's birthday during lockdown

According to a report by Spotboye, R Madhavan, who is celebrating his birthday today stated that he doesn't feel 51 at all and it comes from a positive attitude to his work, family, and everything. He added that he doesn't allow any negativity in his life and that he doesn't mop over a flop or preen over a hit film. When asked about celebrating his second birthday during the lockdown, he quipped that he is keeping it really really low this year and just having dinner with his wife Sarita and son Vedant.

Maddy added that he wished his parents were with him in Dubai as well. The actor spoke about how God has given him so much and even during these difficult times, he and his family are safe and healthy and he couldn't have asked for more. He mentioned that he is just praying for peace around the world and hoping for his next birthday to be pandemic-free.

When asked about how he feels turning one year older, the actor answered that he doesn't feel any older and he doesn't have any qualms about growing old either. Maddy added that although it sounds cliche, one is as young or old as he feels. The actor also talked about his first Hindi movie and stated that he has a perfect life and when his first Hindi film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein released, he had wished for it to be as big as Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He added that today he is proud of every film that he has done and wouldn’t change or exchange a thing.

Image - R Madhavan's Instagram Account

