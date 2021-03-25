R Madhavan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Jokes 'virus Has Always Been After Us'

After Aamir Khan, his 3 Idiots co-star R Madhavan also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who is known for his witty remarks on social media, posted a hilarious note while sharing his diagnoses. The actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled a few dialogues from the film 3 Idiots while sharing his bond with Rancho (Aamir) and that the Virus caught them even after great struggles.

R Madhavan's funny take on testing COVID positive

R Madhavan who played the role of Farhan an engineering student in the film took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself and Aamir Khan from their movie, 3 Idiots. Giving it a unique and creative touch, the actor renumerated certain characters from the film like 'Virus' which was kept for Boman Irani in the movie, and the famous song All is Well to eradicate the fear of the disease. Following the footsteps of his friend Rancho, R Madhavan mentioned that he too got caught by the virus and that things will be well soon. He also prayed that their third friend Raju which was played by Sharman Joshi, to not get contracted by the virus.

"Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well," the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor tweeted.

The sense of humour of the actor caught the attention of his fans who were quick enough to send in their speedy recovery wishes in the comment section. Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara was the first one to send in her wishes and expressed her fondness over the actor's humour. "Wishing you a very speedy recovery sir, good to see your sense of humour absolutely intact, there's nothing better than a little cheer to spread warmth in the world today," she wrote. Earlier, on March 24, Aamir Khan's spokesperson shared the actor's health update and informed that he is currently under home-quarantine. The statement of the spokesperson also informs that Aamir is doing fine and following all the protocols, while also urging all those who 'came in contact' with the actor to get themselves tested.



