R Madhavan Tests COVID Positive To Alia Bhatt Summoned By Court: Catch Up On Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From R Madhavan testing COVID-19 positive to Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana completing 15 years, many events made headlines on March 25, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

R Madhavan tests COVID positive

R Madhavan took to his Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 in a hilarious way. He made a pun on his film 3 Idiots wherein he starred alongside Aamir Khan, who recently tested positive as well. His tweet read, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well".

Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana completes 15 years

Popstar Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram to share a photo of a handwritten letter she wrote to her popular character Hannah Montana. In her letter, Miley wrote how Hannah was more than her character's alter ego. She also wrote that she has helped her in many ways. She also has written about making memories and meeting new friends during the filming of this show.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's legal trouble

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have been summoned by the Mazgaon Court on May 21. They have been summoned after Gangubai Kathiawadi's son Babu Rawji Shah's allegations that the movie tarnishes her image. Shah filed a case against the makers in December last year.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears has indicated that she wants her father removed from her conservatorship. It is also mentioned in the documents that she wants Jodi Montgomery to replace her father. Jodi was the interim conservator after her father had stepped down from the post citing health issues.

Arjun Kapoor prepares for Ek Villain Returns

Arjun Kapoor has begun preparing for his role in the upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. The actor is spending time in the gym to get in shape for his role. He is essaying the role of a villain in this romantic-psychological thriller.

Image courtesy- @actormaddy and @aliabhatt Instagram