R Madhavan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'All Fit And Fine Now'

Actor R Madhavan on Sunday said that he has recovered from coronavirus but is still taking utmost care and precaution. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and gave a health update, saying that his mother has also tested negative for COVID-19.

"Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again," Madhavan wrote. "Although we have crossed the infection stage, we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. Gods grace we are all fit and fine now," he added.

Madhavan had revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a Twitter post on March 25. Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,330 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the count of infections to 5,10,512 and the toll to 11,944.

On the work front, Madhavan will next be seen in the biographical drama film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", which also marks his directorial debut. The intriguing trailer of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect dropped recently. The movie is based on the real-life story of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal. The movie has been highly anticipated by the audience since the first look of the sci-fi thriller was released. The movie is going to be released in theatres pan-India and the makers have dropped the trailer in all the six languages it will be released in.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect release date

The movie marks to be the directional debut of R Madhavan. He has also written the story for the film and has co-directed it with Prajsh Sen. The movie is presented by Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films. Besides R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect cast includes Simran Bagga in the lead. While the trailer says that the movie will be released in Summer 2021, the official release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

(With PTI inputs)