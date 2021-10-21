R Madhavan ‘totally Blown’ After Visiting Sets Of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan recently visited the sets of the forthcoming action-thriller, Vikram Vedha, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles. The film recently commenced its filming and Madhavan, who helmed the lead role in the original Tamil film, found the perfect occasion to visit the team onboard the project. Taking to his Twitter handle today, Maddy mentioned that he was "totally blown" away by seeing how the film has shaped up, and also remarked that Hrithik is "going to rule the World".

The Bollywood adaptation of the movie will mark Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 19 years since Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The movie is being helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil action thriller which came out in 2017.

R Madhavan visits Vikram Vedha sets

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, October 21, the actor retweeted a picture by Y NOT Studios, which revealed the 'special visitor' at the movie's sets. Along with the picture, Maddy wrote, "Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film..@iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World .. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro[sic]."

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ❤️❤️🤗🤗🙏🙏.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

Tamil 'Vikram Vedha'

Released on June 21, 2017, the Tamil actioner followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a gangster and a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who eventually surrenders himself. The movie also starred Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles. The Bollywood remake, which will also feature Radhika Apte in a significant role, is slated for a release on September 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Roshan is working on his upcoming flick, Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film is being touted as the country's first-ever aerial action drama. Saif Ali Khan is also gearing up for his magnum-opus Adipurush, wherein he will essay the role of Ravana. The mythological film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and also stars Prabhas as the eponymous character, while Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Sita.

