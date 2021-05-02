R Madhavan Warns Of 'fraud Alert' Amid COVID-19 Surge, Says 'we Have Such Devils Among Us'

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has spread gloom across the nation, with a record number of cases and deaths being reported. However, fraudsters have been taking advantage of even such a situation and cheating people. R Madhavan recently highlighted a scam of the selling of fake Remdesivir injection.

R Madhavan warns of medicine fraud

A post about a con person named Amit Agarwal is doing the rounds on Twitter. It stated that the person would claim to sell Remdesivir for Rs 3000/vial anywhere in India. After one made the payment, one would realise that they have been cheated when the person would stop picking up their calls.

Madhavan posted that it was even he had received the post for such an offer. The 3 Idiots star urged his followers to be aware about the presence of such ‘devils’ among them.

Also received this .. pls be aware . ðŸ™ðŸ™we have such devils amongst us too. pic.twitter.com/t5YRw9vakB — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 30, 2021

Madhavan too had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He had informed on April 11 that he had recovered from the virus.

He had then tweeted, "Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions & following protocol even at home.Gods grace we are all fit and fine now."

This was after he underwent treatment for over two weeks post announcing that he had tested positive for COVID on March 25.

Meanwhile, many celebrities of the film industry have been sharing the posts for requirement of Remdesivir, oxygen, and hospital beds by netizens. Some have also gone a step further, and made arrangements, be it with partnering with organisations arranging oxygen concentrators and more. Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, and many other celebrities have shared details of their efforts on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, have been among the stars who contracted COVID-19 during the second wave. Most of them announced on social media that they had recovered from the virus.