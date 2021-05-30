R Madhavan Won't Celebrate His Birthday This Year, Reveals How He Plans To Spend It

The fight against COVID-19 has been going strongly, but the battle is nowhere near over. Amid thousands of people still being infected and losing their lives daily, along with lockdown-like restrictions, celebrations might seem a bit out of place for some. R Madhavan showed this recently by sharing that he won’t be celebrating his birthday this year.

Madhavan had a message for his ‘Tweeple’, who seem to showering birthday wishes on him already ahead of his birthday on June 1. The actor conveyed his gratitude to them from the bottom of his heart.

However, he stated with all that has ‘happened and happening around us’, he could not think of holding any kind of celebration, so birthday celebration was out of the question for him. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star stated that he wanted to keep it quiet and spend the day with his close ones.

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

Netizens too agreed with his point, about not celebrating amid the ‘daily deaths’ while urging him to ‘build cherishing memories’ with his loved ones. One remembered that he had come live and interacted with his fans on his milestone 50th birthday last year.

True same feeling how can one celebrate when we lost so many and every day there are some one dying and so many are crying it's been more than year and 3 months we see daily deaths — Indian First (@Indiaalways1st) May 30, 2021

Build cherishing memories with your loved ones. Happy Birthday in advance! ✨✨ — Aanchal (आँचल) (@AanchalPsd) May 30, 2021

Happiest birthday to you!! 💖 I remember you came online on Instagram last year!! Lot’s of love and prayers for you always!! — Deepali Chaudhary (@DeepaliChaudhri) May 30, 2021

Madhavan is turning 51 on Tuesday. He himself had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in March but recovered within two weeks.

On the professional front, Madhavan recently featured in the movie Maara. The film, also starring Shraddha Srinath, had released on an Over-the-Top platform.

He is also set to release his ambitious Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Not jut acting, he is also turning a director and writer with the film based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who had been framed in an espionage cass. The trailer that had released last month had even got the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

