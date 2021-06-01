Last Updated:

R Madhavan's Birthday: Dia Mirza Wishes 'RHTDM' Co-star, Asks Him To 'Keep Smiling'

R Madhavan's birthday: The actor's co-star Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to share a video of him smiling and wrote a note for his birthday. Check it out.

Written By
Ruchi Chandrawanshi
R Madhavan's birthday

IMAGE: Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's Instagram


On the occasion of R Madhavan's birthday, actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to wish him. She reshared an old post of the RHTDM co-actor which was dedicated to his smile. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Maddy, Keep Smiling!!". Check it out. 

Dia Mirza wishes R Madhavan on his birthday

(Image Courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram) 

The original post was shared by R Madhavan on his Instagram. It is a fan-made video that is a compilation of the actor's smile throughout his movies. While sharing the video, Madhavan wrote, "Fan Made video which made my day. Thank you Pragya T for making me smile this Sunday morning. God bless you." Check it out. 

For the unversed, R Madhavan and Dia Mirza worked together for the 2001 movie Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. It was written and directed by Gautham Menon and was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale which also starred Madhavan. On the other hand, Dia entered the industry and made her debut with this film. The movie is about the love story of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza) and how she is set to marry his rival Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan).

READ | R Madhavan's birthday: Internet flooded with wishes for the 'RHTDM' star

About R Madhavan's birthday celebration 

Earlier, the actor took to his Twitter account to announce that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year. He started by thanking the people for the wishes and then he stated with all that has "happened and happening around us", he could not think of holding any kind of celebration. The netizens agreed with him and also supported his decision. On the other hand, the actor was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered in two weeks. Check out his tweet. 

READ | Dia Mirza opens up on "rampant sexism" in Bollywood, adds 'RHTDM' has "sexism" in it

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in the movie Maara alongside Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada. The movie was an adaptation of the 2015 Malayalam film Charlie by Martin Prakkat. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. Other than this, the actor is currently working on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who had been framed in an espionage case. Besides starring in the lead role, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan. 

READ | Dia Mirza pens important message for expecting and lactating mothers regarding vaccination

IMAGE: Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT