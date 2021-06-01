R Madhavan's Birthday: Dia Mirza Wishes 'RHTDM' Co-star, Asks Him To 'Keep Smiling'

On the occasion of R Madhavan's birthday, actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to wish him. She reshared an old post of the RHTDM co-actor which was dedicated to his smile. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Maddy, Keep Smiling!!". Check it out.

Dia Mirza wishes R Madhavan on his birthday

(Image Courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram)

The original post was shared by R Madhavan on his Instagram. It is a fan-made video that is a compilation of the actor's smile throughout his movies. While sharing the video, Madhavan wrote, "Fan Made video which made my day. Thank you Pragya T for making me smile this Sunday morning. God bless you." Check it out.

For the unversed, R Madhavan and Dia Mirza worked together for the 2001 movie Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. It was written and directed by Gautham Menon and was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale which also starred Madhavan. On the other hand, Dia entered the industry and made her debut with this film. The movie is about the love story of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza) and how she is set to marry his rival Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan).

About R Madhavan's birthday celebration

Earlier, the actor took to his Twitter account to announce that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year. He started by thanking the people for the wishes and then he stated with all that has "happened and happening around us", he could not think of holding any kind of celebration. The netizens agreed with him and also supported his decision. On the other hand, the actor was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered in two weeks. Check out his tweet.

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in the movie Maara alongside Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada. The movie was an adaptation of the 2015 Malayalam film Charlie by Martin Prakkat. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. Other than this, the actor is currently working on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who had been framed in an espionage case. Besides starring in the lead role, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan.

IMAGE: Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.