R Madhavan's Birthday: Did You Know That Actor's First Career Choice Was Not Acting?

Actor, director R Madhavan who is still known by his reel character Maddy from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, ringed in his 51st birthday on June 1. The actor who has created a mark with his spectacular acting skills and aspirations in the industry had not dreamt of becoming an actor earlier. A dedicated NCC cadet, he had aspired to join the Indian army.

Here's what R Madhavan wanted to pursue before acting?

Acting wasn't Madhavan's first career choice. During his college days, he was actively involved in military training. At the age of 22, he was acknowledged as one of the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra. R Madhavan's father was a management executive at Tata Steel and his mother Saroj was a manager at Bank of India. The 3 Idiots actor was a hard-working and dedicated NCC cadet who aspired to join the Army. He also flew down to England to train with the British Army, Royal Navy and, the Royal Air Force.

The actor had submitted one of his portfolios to the modelling agency in 1996. During that time, his charming persona and good looks made him get offers for ads. He then worked in Sandalswood Talk Aid in 1996 and its director Santosh Sivan asked r Madhavan to cast him for a project Iruvar. R Madhavan became a super hit working in the film.

However, as said that things come with a price and so he had to give up on joining the armed forces as he had missed the age cut-off of the Army by a mere six months. After missing on joining the army, R Madhavan who holds a degree in BSc in electronics started teaching personality development and public speaking classes and tried to make his career in that particular field. He has also represented India at the Young Businessmen Conference in Tokyo in 1992.

This year on his birthday, owing to the ongoing crisis around the world, the actor took to Twitter and penned a post while revealing the fact that he won’t be celebrating it. The actor conveyed his gratitude to his fans for their love from the bottom of his heart. He stated with all that has ‘happened and happening around us,' he could not think of holding any kind of celebration, so a birthday celebration was out of the question for him. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star stated that he wanted to keep it quiet and spend the day with his close ones.

On the professional front, Madhavan recently featured in the movie Maara. The film, also starring Shraddha Srinath, had released on an OTT platform. He is also set to release his ambitious Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Not just acting, he is also turning a director and writer with the film based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who had been framed in an espionage case.

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

IMAGE: RMADDY/Instagram

