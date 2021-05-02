R Madhavan's Highest Grossing Films In Bollywood Fans Must Check Out

R Madhvan is one of the most popular actors in India who has appeared in a wide variety of films from different languages. The 50-year-old actor who got his breakthrough with Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alaipayuthey in 1999 has appeared in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films in Indian cinema. Let's take a look at R Madhavan's top three highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

Top 3 highest-grossing R Madhavan's Bollywood Films

1. 3 Idiots

3 idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani which released on December 25, 2009. He appeared in a supporting role along with Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. He essayed the role of an engineering student named Farhan Qureshi, who is among the famous trio in the college with Ranchod Das and Raju Rastogi.

He has also narrated the film and in his college days, he is seen among the students who joined engineering for the sake of their parent's dreams and not their own. He eventually follows his dream career of being a wildlife photographer after his friend Rancho persuades him and is shown to have published several books of photographs towards the end. The film which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone: What Not To Do At IIT, became a critical and huge commercial success grossing over Rs. 3.92 billion becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time during the time.

2. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is a romantic comedy-drama by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Shailesh Singh which released on May 22, 2015. A sequel to the 2011's Tanu Weds Manu, it is one of the most popular R Madhavan's films for his titular role of Manoj Kumar Sharma a.k.a. "Manu" opposite Kangana Ranaut's character Tanuja Trivedi a.k.a. "Tanu".

The film follows their story four years later their wedding from the first film and shows the couple experiencing challenges that are heading towards the collapse of their marriage. Manu then starts developing feelings for a young student who looks a lot like his wife. The film was a critical and huge commercial success grossing Rs. 252 crore while the film was made with a budget of Rs. 39 crores. It became the highest-grossing film Bollywood film in 2015.

3. Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a comedy-drama film helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra which released on January 27, 2006. The film follows a British film student Sue McKinley who is traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. She befriends five young men and later cast them in her film on freedom fighters which inspires them to fight against the corruption of their own government.

Madhvan essayed the role of the group's friend Ajay Singh Rathod who is a skilled pilot in the Indian Air Force and gets killed when his MiG-21 jet malfunctions. The group later finds out the crash is caused because the corrupt government officials had signed cheap parts in the aircraft in exchange for personal favors and they decided to avenge their friend's death. The film was a critical and commercial hit and grossed a total of Rs. 970 million.

Promo Image Source: R Madhvan's Instagram and Still from Tanu Weds Manu Returns trailer