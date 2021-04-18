R Madhavan's Highly Rated Bollywood Movies: 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, And More

R Madhavan is one of the few actors to have appeared in movies across almost 7 different languages. The actor, over the years, has been awarded several prestigious accolades for his performances in various movies. Check out the list of top-rated R Madhavan's Hindi films according to IMDb that every fan must add to their playlist/watchlist.

R Madhavan's films that are highly rated

1. Rang De Basanti

The movie is a comedy-drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The cast of the movie includes Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten. R Madhavan plays an extended cameo role of Ajay Singh Rathod, a flight lieutenant who gets killed due to corruption and politics. The movie follows the story of a British filmmaker who comes to India to make a movie about Indian freedom fighters. The movie received various accolades like National Film Awards, Filmfare awards and nomination in Academy Awards and Golden Globes. The movie is rated 8.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb

2. 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie features Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The movie was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT!. The movie follows the journey of three friends as they turn to each other to survive in an engineering college and fulfil the quest of life. The movie received widespread critical and commercial success. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time at the time. It won various awards like the Filmfare and National Awards. The movie was also remade in various other languages like Tamil and Mexican. The movie is rated 8.4 stars on IMDb out of 10.

3. Saala Khadoos

The movie is a sports drama directed by Sudha Kongara and features R Madhavan in the role of a boxing coach and newcomer Ritika Singh as his student. The movie was simultaneously released in Tamil and Hindi. The movie was remade in Telugu as Guru with South Indian actor Ventakesh reprising the role of R Madhavan. The movie has 7.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

4. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a romantic drama film directed and written by Gautham Menon and stars R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. Despite not being a commercial success at the time of release, the film had been recognised as a cult classic over the years. The movie follows the love story of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri, played by R Madhavan, and Reena Malhotra played by Dia Mirza. The latter is all set to get engaged to Rajeev played by Saif Ali Khan, who is a young man settled in the USA and Maddy’s former rival. The movie marked Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's Bollywood debut. The movie is rated 7.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

5. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the sequel to the 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu. The movie stars R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The movie was a commercial success and was one of the highest-grossing movies at the time. The movie shows the life of Tanu and Manu 4 years after their marriage. The movie received various accolades like National Award and Filmfare award. IMDb has given the movie 7.6 stars out of 10.

