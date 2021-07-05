R Madhavan's Old Ad Video Resurfaces Online; Fans Go Gaga Over His British Accent

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor R Madhavan was quite the popular face in the 90s with an image of a charming boy-next-door. however, before making it big in Bollywood, the actor was known as the poster boy for several advertisements. One of such R Madhavan advertisements has found its way to the fans who could not stop but swoon over the young actor in the video.

R Madhavan's old ad

An Instagram account dedicated to sharing throwback works of notable actors, namely Rarephotoclub, recently shared the 51-year-old actor's old car advertisement on their feed. In the throwback video, a young R Madhavan can be seen talking about his wife and how she dislikes luxurious things. Sporting a fake British accent, the actor talked about buying his wife a luxury car despite his wife's disapproval. Lastly, the actor sported a charming smile while saying 'Liar' in thee fake British accent.

Netizens react to Maddy's commercial

Fans could not get over the actor's cuteness in the video as one fan remarked, 'how is he so cute!' while another fan chimed in dropping heart emojis. Many fans took notice of the actor's fake British accent and had hilarious reactions to the same. Another fan commented that the video was a perfect representation of an ideal Indian arranged marriage while another fan called out the actor's fake lisp in the video.

A look at R Madhavan's movies over the years

After appearing on the small screen in popular commercials, the actor received his big break in Gautham Menon's Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein alongside Dia Mirza. His image as the chocolatey boy gained momentum after appearing in movies such as Minaale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Kannathil Muthamittal and Aayutha Ezhuthu. Reinforcing his presence in Bollywood, the actor soon became known for his role of Farhaan in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. R Madhavan has two movies lined up for upcoming months titled Maara and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was recently in news for receiving the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters in Kolhapur for this contribution to Indian cinema.

