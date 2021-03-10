R Madhavan's parents receive COVID-19 vaccination, actor shares update with heartfelt note

Actor R Madhavan recently swelled with pride after he received a text from his parents informing him about receiving the COVID vaccination in Mumbai. The actor took to Twitter and shared a post where he attached the screenshot of the message that he received from his mother where she informed how the two were vaccinated in Mumbai on March 10. The actor thanked the medical and administrative personnel for their initiative.

R Madhavan's parents receive COVID-19 vaccine

In the message screenshot, Madhavan’s mother explained the arrangements and how systematically things were planned by the doctors and medical staff at the hospital. She even wrote that there were no long queues inside the hospital and every patient waiting was offered juice and water to keep them hydrated. After listening to the experience of his parents, the actor was thankful to the government and the medical staff at the hospital for being so considerate towards his parents.

“The heart swells with pride and hope when you get a message like this from your elderly parents in Mumbai. This is when I am away and nobody knew who they were. To all the brave medical and administrative personnel,” the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor tweeted.

Apart from R Madhavan, several Bollywood stars have been sharing videos of them being vaccinated, and the most recent actor to join the league was Anupam Kher. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his mother getting vaccinated in Mumbai. Through the video, the prolific actor even revealed that his mother, while waiting for her dose of the COVID vaccine, spoke at length about her previous injuries and implied that she's not scared of anything, including the COVID vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, the actor who has been receiving rave reviews for his last release Maara opposite actress Shraddha Srinath is gearing up for his next Netflix series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla. The streaming platform took to Instagram to share some new stills from the upcoming show. The caption of the post read as, "@actormaddy and @surveenchawla! Catch them in the comedy series #Decoupled while we catch our breath from all this jumping around!".

Decoupled on Netflix is a romantic comedy show that revolves around an affluent Delhi writer who announces his separation from his wife with a party.