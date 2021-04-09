R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' To Be Pan-India, Trailer Out Now In Hindi, Tamil & Other Languages

The intriguing trailer of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect dropped recently. The movie is based on the real-life story of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal. The movie has been highly anticipated by the audience since the first look of the sci-fi thriller was released. The movie is going to be released in theatres pan-India and the makers have dropped the trailer in all the six languages it will be released in. R Madhavan recently took to his Instagram to share that the Tamil trailer of the movie is out now.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer out

The makers of R Madhavan's Rocketry dropped the trailer of the movie in 6 languages on their Youtube channel. The movie will be releasing in multiple languages like Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The trailer of the movie is released in all these languages on Tricolours Film India's YouTube channel as that is the production banner that is bankrolling the film.

The almost 3-minute long trailer opens with R Madhavan's background voice saying a quote that loosely in all languages translates to "I hope all this grand preparation is worth the outcome." The first shot of the video has a cameo appearance by a superstar. While the Hindi and English trailer shows the "Badshah" of Bollywood making an appearance, while the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam version has South superstar Surya making an appearance. The captivating trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors with its gripping story.

Netizens react to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer

The trailer managed to pique the curiosity of the netizens who found the trailer to be enthralling and engaging. The viewers were impressed by the trailer's background score, R Madhavan's look and intense performance as a scientist in the trailer. Read some of the Twitter reactions below.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect release date

The movie marks to be the directional debut of R Madhavan. He has also written the story for the film and has co-directed it with Prajsh Sen. The movie is presented by Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films. Besides R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect cast includes Simran Bagga in the lead. While the trailer says that the movie will be released in Summer 2021, the official release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

