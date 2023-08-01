R Madhavan’s Son Vedaant Learns Driving In Porsche, Netizens React

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan hit headlines when he won five medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships in April. For this achievement, the young boy also received several congratulatory messages from Madhavan's colleagues like Abhishek Bachchan, Suriya and others. Now, Vedaant is in news again, but for a different reason.

2 things you need to know:

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant is known as a prodigal swimmer and earned several accolades.

In February, he represented Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 and scored three gold medals.

Vedaant's driving lessons

In a recently circulated clip on social media, Vedaant can be seen inside a Porsche. The swimmer wore causal clothes as he stepped into the sports car. The video, which was shared by the Dubai-based driving academy Galadari Motor Driving Centre, started with Vedaant introducing himself and saying that he is at the driving school in order to work towards getting a driving license. He said, “I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) licence.” See the video here.

How did netizens react?

As was expected, several social media users remarked on the video. Most of those commenting expressed their shock at how Vedaant is beginning his journey as a driver in a Porsche. While one user said, "Learning to drive in a f****** PORSCHE (crying emoji)… come on," another added, "Okay I learned driving on what? Maruti 800 (laughing emoji)." One more joked, "Maruti 800 left the chat..." One person explained that in Dubai, premium cars are common if one is above-average salaried.