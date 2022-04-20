R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Opens Up On Swimming Achievements; Shares Verdict On 'Rocketry'

Iconic romantic roles, youthful looks at age 51 have been some of the features that most people might remember R Madhavan for. His son Vedaant has currently become the talking point across the country for a different reason though. The youngster recently made Indian proud by bagging gold and silver medals at the Danish Open swimming tournament.

His feat is being recognised across fraternities, be it Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other politicians to Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut.

Vedaant opened up on his feat and stated that he did not want to live under his father's shadows, and wanted to make a mark on his own. He also highlighted the support he was receiving from his parents, R Madhavan and Sarita.

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan opens up after medal haul a Danish Open

Vedaant, in an interview with DD India, stated that he did not want to be known as just 'R Madhavan's son' and asserted his wish to make a name for himself. The 16-year-old also stated that he was extemely grateful for the support he was receiving from his family.

He stated that they were always looking out for him and that both his parents took lot of efforts for him. Vedaant also revealed that one of the 'main sacrifices' his parents had made for him was to shift to Dubai.

In the interview, the young athelete was also asked about his father's ambitious Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a film he was starring in and directing about former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan and his legal battles.

Vedaant called it as an 'extraordinary movie' and 'touching' , and stated that his father had done an 'amazing work' in grasping the concept.

Vedaant Madhavan's feat

Vedaant first won a silver medal for India in the 1500 metre category at the Danish Open in Copenhagen last week. Two days later, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star announced that his son had gone one step further and bagged a gold, this time in the 800 metre category.

Akshay Kumar termed it as an 'amazing feeling for parents', while also congratulating Sajan Prakash, who also won a gold medal. Priyanka termed it as an 'amazing feat' and urged the youngster to 'keep trailblazing.' Kangana called him a 'champion' and congratulated him and his parents.