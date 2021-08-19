R. Madhavan's Wife Trolls Him With 'wife's Always Right' Post; See Actor's Witty Comeback

'The Wife is always right', is a commonly used term in jest among couples. The latest to crack this comment was R Madhavan's wife Sarita who used it to cutely troll him. The actor hilariously agreed to the comment, leaving netizens in splits.

R Madhavan's response to 'wife is always right' comment by Sarita

Sarita shared a lovely photo with Madhavan, as they posed on a boat, with a stunning backdrop of the water and skyscrapers behind them. As the duo flaunted their smiles, Sarita captioned the post, 'Marriage is when one person is always right and the other person is the husband' as she used laughing and other fun-filled emojis.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star 'totally' agreed to the comment. However, since he was seated to her right in the snap, he stressed that the statement was true even when he was to the right.

Netizens were impressed by the comment and posted laughing and flame emojis.

Sarita might have trolled Madhavan with the comment, but she is also known to shower love on him regularly on social media. One such occasion was their wedding anniversary on June 6. Sharing some fun-filled pictures, she had written that it had been 22 years of marriage for them, but he still brought about the child in her.

Be it wishing fans on festivals with their selfies or expressing pride about her husband bagging the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) for his outstanding contribution to arts & cinema, the duo is definitely couple goals.

Recently, Madhavan showcased his strong bond with another family member, his father. On the latter's 80th birthday, he thanked him for teaching him the 'true meaning of dignity, grace & unconditional love' through example and that he wanted to emulate him as a son, father, husband, son-in-law, and father-in-law.

"Your Blessings is my strongest force. I pray to always be reborn as your son," he had then written.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan featured in movies like Maara and Silence in the past year. He also turns director and writer with the ambitious Roketry: The Nambi Effect.