Raaj Shaandilyaa On Casting Sonu Sood In 'Kisaan': 'People Look At Him In New Light'

Director-producer Raaj Shaandilyaa who will bankroll the upcoming film Kisaan that will feature actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood in the lead considers him the perfect voice to highlight the plight of farmers in the film. During his recent chat with Mid-Day, the Dream Girl director spoke about the actor’s humanitarian work amid the pandemic and his image of national hero will be helpful in delivering the message through the film.

Raaj Shaandilyaa shares thoughts on casting Sonu Sood for next

As his team develops the screenplay, Shaandilyaa revealed that Sonu Sood will be seen playing the son of the soil in the forthcoming drama. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Raaj said that the actor hails from Punjab and he clearly understands the significance of farming. Through Sonu, the makers will be able to convey the importance of farmers in the lives of the people. He further shared that if farmers stopped working, people are prone to die. Since people look at the actor with a new perspective, he is sure that Sonuu will definitely be able to send the message across to everyone on the big screen. Sonu Sood is one of the actors who stood by the needy and poor amid the coronavirus lockdown last year while helping the stranded migrant workers to reach their hometown.

The upcoming film will be helmed by E Niwas. Eager for his first collaboration with the actor, the director — who is currently prepping for the Hindi remake of Aruvi with Fatima Sana Shaikh, shared that he is really excited for Kisaan and is a project that is very close to his heart. He shall start shooting for the film after wrapping up Aruvi. The makers had announced the good news in January this year.

Apart from Kisaan, Sonu Sood has a dozen interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in a Telugu language romantic-comedy flick Alludu Adhurs helmed by Santosh Srinivas. Along with this, he will also portray a crucial role in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of the great king Prithviraj Chauhan. This much-anticipated film will also see Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar playing the role of Sanyogita. Lastly, Sonu will also play brief roles in Tollywood projects Acharya and Thamezharasan.

(Image credit: SONU_SOOD/ RAAJ SHAANDILYAA/Instagram)