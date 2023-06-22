Raanjhanaa Turns 10, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Looks Back At His ‘big Break’ In Bollywood

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is receiving praise for his role in the recently released series Scoop. His realistic portrayal of a journalist with ideals, caught between his duty to his profession and interpersonal relationships, has struck a chord with the viewers. Meanwhile, one of the films that Zeeshan was part of early on in his career, Raanjhanaa, recently completed 10 years.

Raanjhanaa, a 2013 romantic drama, was directed by Aanand L Rai.

Zeeshan said the bonds he made on the set a decade ago, remain intact.

He, however, remained tight-lipped about a possible re-union with the cast and crew.

Raanjhanaa finds Zeeshan Ayyub

Zeeshan made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with No One Killed Jessica. That year, he featured in two more films -- Tanu Weds Manu and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan -- which had him playing the 'friend' to the main lead. The roles he essayed gave him some exposure in the industry, showed that he had potential and range, but were not meaty enough to bite into the skin of the characters.

(No One Killed Jessica marked Zeeshan Ayyub's Bollywood debut | Image: Twitter)

2012 started on a similar note when he played a small part in Jannat 2. While, Zeeshan was waiting for the right opportunity, Aanand L Rai offered him Raanjhanaa.

Raanjhanaa was my big break, says Zeeshan Ayyub

In Raanjhanaa, Zeeshan played Murari, a typical small town man, who was a friend of Kundan, the lead character essayed by Dhanush. The role was substantially longer and the character became popular among the audience as the actor was able to evoke a sense of nostalgia with his on-screen bond with Dhanush. Looking back, Zeeshan said that the 2013 movie was the 'big break' in his career.

(Zeeshan Ayyub as Murari in Raanjhanaa | Image: Zeeshan Ayyub/Instagram)

Speaking to Mugdha Kapoor of Republic Digital, Zeeshan said, "This film will always be special for me. For me, Raanjhanaa was my ‘big break’. Suddenly after it, people started noticing me, and my work. I was being offered roles and told that I didn’t have to wait in queues to give an audition."

On his bond with his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, and the director, he added, "It was great. I enjoyed it (filming) a lot. I love my character. On the sets we would improvise a lot and I thoroughly enjoyed shooting Raanjhanaa. It was such a fun set. Honestly, it was for the first time I met such great human beings on a film set who are still my friends including Aanand L Rai, Dhanush and Sonam."

About a possible reunion with his Raanjhanaa co-stars, he shared, "Well, when it happens, you’ll know." On a parting note, Zeeshan hoped that the success of Scoop will translate into him getting more mainstream roles.