Raashii Khanna Shares New Poolside Photos, Netizens Are 'all Hearts'

Raashii Khanna is quite active on social media and keeps sharing whereabouts of her personal life and the professional projects she is working on. The actor recently shared new photos on her Instagram. She is giving fans major vacation goals as she is seen enjoying the atmosphere of Goa on her day off.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Dons Fully White Attire For Her Airport Look, Fan Calls Her 'absolute Stunner'

Also Read | Mrunmayee Deshpande Shares Monochrome Selfie, Fans Say 'You Look Exactly Like Madhubala'

Raashii Khanna posts bold photos on Instagram

Raashii Khanna took to Instagram to share photos from her day off. In the photos, Raashii Khanna can be seen enjoying the pool and sunshine in her new photos. The actor is seen in black swimwear, sitting by the pool. She knows how to carry western outfits as elegantly as she carries any traditional outfits in her films. Check out the photos from Raashii Khanna's Instagram below:

Also Read | Aari Arujunan Visits 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Fellow Contestant Anitha Sampath’s Home; See Pics

Fans are loving her look and showering praises in the comments section. The post has garnered over five million likes within hours and has over 2K comments on Instagram. Many said that she is giving fitness goals while several others just admired her look and called her a role model. Check out the reaction of some fans and followers on Raashii Khanna's photos:

Raashii Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe. She starred along with John Abraham in the film. She is currently working with Shahid on a web series that is being directed by Raj and DK. Vijay Sethupati is also rumored to be a part of this show. According to several reports, both Shahid and Vijay will be seen in a brand new avatar and the show will be an action thriller. The untitled show will mark the debut of Vijay Sethupati and Raashi Khanna on the OTT platform.

Raashii Khanna has been a part of several big banner films of Tamil and Telugu cinema. She was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film Zero. Popular actors like Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite were also a part of the film. In the year 2019, Raashii even won a Zee Cine Telugu award for her role in Tholi Prema.

Image Credits - @raashikhannaoffl Instagram

Also Read | David Dobrik Returns To YouTube After A Gap Of 11 Months To Flaunt His New Mansion

Also Read | Alex Trebek's Family Donates The 'Jeopardy' Star's Wardrobe To Charity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.