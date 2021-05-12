'Raat Baaki Hai' Shooting Location: Know Where The Murder Mystery Drama Was Filmed

Raat Baaki Hai is a Zee5 original movie directed by filmmaker Avinash Das. The movie premiered on April 16 and is a murder mystery that stars Annup Soni, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Dipannita Sharma in key roles. Scroll on to find out about the shooting location of Raat Baaki Hai and other details.

About Raat Baaki Hai plot

The official synopsis of the film on IMDb reads, "It's a story of one night where estranged lovers Kartik and Vasuki end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances. Kartik is on a run for being a murder suspect. However, there is more than meets the eye."

The movie is a thriller based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunj 1990. Annup Soni who is playing the role of the protagonist, Kartik in the film has also played a part in the 1990 play. Dipannita Sharma plays the role of Vaani Kapoor, the woman who gets mysteriously murdered in the film. Rahul Dev plays the role of a cop who is in charge of solving Vaani's murder case and who has accused Kartik of being the prime suspect. Paoli Dam plays the role of Vasuki, Kartik's ex-girlfriend whom he comes running to, to seek shelter and to hide from the cops.

About Raat Baaki Hai shooting location

According to Zee5, the Raat Baaki Hai was shot in Rajasthan during the pandemic last year. The shooting location of Raat Baaki Hai was Ranthambore. Talking about his experience while shooting for the film, Annup Soni said that the makers decided to shoot for the film in Rajasthan as they needed a fort look for the movie. Here is a scenic shot of the palace entryway where the movie was shot.

Since a major portion of the story is about one night, Annup shared that their sleep cycle was very different as they started shooting in the evening around 6 and the shoot would go all night long till 7 in the morning. Paoli Dam in an interview with Telegraph shared that they have been shooting for the movie at a palace in Ranthambore. She shared that she enjoyed the typical Rajasthani food while shooting and loved to taste the Rajasthani palette like Laal Maas, Gatta Kadhi, Dal Bati Churma and Papad Ki Sabzi. She also shared that two schedules of the movie was shot in Rajasthan and one schedule was shot in Mumbai. Here are some BTS pictures from the shooting of Raat Baaki Hai.

IMAGE: ZEE 5'S INSTAGRAM

