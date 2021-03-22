'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' Shooting Locations And Other Interesting Details; Read

Produced and directed by Aditya Chopra, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi remains one of the popular romantic comedy films even after more than a decade of its release. The film was praised by the critics and gained a lot of popularity among the audience. The film visually has a lot of locations in the background that matched the semi-urban vibe of the story’s plot. Following are some of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi shooting locations, along with a few other interesting details about the film and these locations.

Where was Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi filmed?

The plot of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi focuses on an unexpected love story between a simple man and a woman based in Amritsar, Punjab. Staying true to the plot, Amritsar happens to be the primary one among Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi shooting locations, according to IMDb. Within Amritsar as well, various popular locations have been used to film various scenes in this movie. The Golden Temple is one of these locations, with multiple shots from this film portraying the scenic view of this place. This includes the scene where Surinder and Taani visit the holy place before the dance competition.

Images courtesy: Shutterstock

Another major location of this film is Khalsa College, which is also regarded as one of the major landmarks in Amritsar. The filming of several parts of this movie has taken place in this college. This includes all the scenes where Raj and Taani practice and perform together in the dance class. Khalsa College is one of the most popular educational institutions in the state of Punjab. Since most of the scenes featuring Raj and Taani have been filmed here, it makes this place one of the important shoot locations of this movie.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi also happens to be the debut film of Anushka Sharma. Vinay Pathak has played a supporting role in this film and also has Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee making cameos in a song. This film received a strong success at the box office and became one of the highlight films in 2008. It also gained success in the overseas box office and its watched by many people even today.

