Rabindranath Tagore Quiz: Guess The Poem With Just Lyrics Of The Great Poet

Born in 1861 Calcutta, India, the legendary writer and poetic philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. Rabindranath Tagore wrote in Bengali and English, experimenting with various genres of literature. Tagore was a poet, novelist, short-story writer, essayist, playwright, educationist, spiritualist, lyricist, composer and singer. Tagore’s Gitanjali: An Anthology of Poems is a celebrated gift of labour to the whole of humanity. On the occasion of his death anniversary, here is a Rabindranath Tagore quiz based on his poems.
The song I came to sing
remains unsung to this day.
I have spent my days in stringing
and in unstringing my instrument.
The night is black and the forest has no end;
a million people thread it in a million ways.
We have trysts to keep in the darkness, but where
or with whom - of that we are unaware.
Thou hast made me endless, such is thy pleasure. This frail vessel thou emptiest again and again, and fillest it ever with fresh life.
This little flute of a reed thou hast carried over hills and dales, and hast breathed through it melodies eternally new.
At the immortal touch of thy hands, my little heart loses its limits in joy and gives birth to utterance ineffable.
By narrow domestic walls
Where words come out from the depth of truth
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way
Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit
One small paddy-field, no one but me -
Flood-waters twisting and swirling everywhere.
Trees on the far bank; smear shadows like ink
On a village painted on deep morning grey.
On this side a paddy-field, no one but me.
Music is silenced, the dark descending slowly
Has stripped unending skies of all companions.
Weariness grips your limbs and within the locked horizons
Dumbly ring the bells of hugely gathering fears.
Still, O bird, O sightless bird,
Not yet, not yet the time to furl your wings.
By all means they try to hold me secure who love me in this world.
But it is otherwise with thy love which is greater than theirs,
and thou keepest me free.
In the drowsy dark caves of the mind
dreams build their nest with fragments
dropped from day's caravan.
You left during the last watch of night.
I had hoped you would say goodbye,
Just say 'Adieu' before going away,
What you had said another day,
What I shall never hear again.
In their place, just that one word,
Bound by the thin fabric of a little compassion
Would even that have been too much for you to bear?
Light, oh where is the light!
Kindle it with the burning fire of desire!
It thunders and the wind rushes screaming through the void.
The night is black as a black stone.
Let not the hours pass by in the dark.
