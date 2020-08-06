Rabindranath Tagore Quiz: Guess The Poem With Just Lyrics Of The Great Poet

Born in 1861 Calcutta, India, the legendary writer and poetic philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. Rabindranath Tagore wrote in Bengali and English, experimenting with various genres of literature. Tagore was a poet, novelist, short-story writer, essayist, playwright, educationist, spiritualist, lyricist, composer and singer. Tagore’s Gitanjali: An Anthology of Poems is a celebrated gift of labour to the whole of humanity. On the occasion of his death anniversary, here is a Rabindranath Tagore quiz based on his poems.

Rabindranath Tagore quiz

Can you guess this poem of Rabindranath Tagore with a few lines?

The song I came to sing

remains unsung to this day.

I have spent my days in stringing

and in unstringing my instrument.

Waiting

Leave This

Gitanjali

Friend

This is one of the most famous Rabindranath Tagore's poems. Can you guess which one is this?

The night is black and the forest has no end;

a million people thread it in a million ways.

We have trysts to keep in the darkness, but where

or with whom - of that we are unaware.

Little Flute

Freedom

On the Nature of Love

Where the Mind is Without Fear

This extract is from a poem compilation which is considered as one of the best works by Rabindranath Tagore. Can you guess which Rabindranath Tagore poem is this?

Thou hast made me endless, such is thy pleasure. This frail vessel thou emptiest again and again, and fillest it ever with fresh life.



This little flute of a reed thou hast carried over hills and dales, and hast breathed through it melodies eternally new.



At the immortal touch of thy hands, my little heart loses its limits in joy and gives birth to utterance ineffable.

Freedom

Baby's World

A dream

Gitanjali

This poem talks about one of the most common emotions and how a person would feel if he would never experience that emotion ever again. Can you guess this poem by Rabindranath Tagore?

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Fairyland

Fireflies

At the Last Watch

Where The Mind Is Without Fear

Can guess this poem penned by Rabindranath Tagore?

One small paddy-field, no one but me -

Flood-waters twisting and swirling everywhere.

Trees on the far bank; smear shadows like ink

On a village painted on deep morning grey.

On this side a paddy-field, no one but me.

Defamation

I am Restless

The Golden Boat

Dream Girl

This poem is a depiction of how obstacles and misery look like. Take a look at the extract of the poem and guess which poem is this?

Music is silenced, the dark descending slowly

Has stripped unending skies of all companions.

Weariness grips your limbs and within the locked horizons

Dumbly ring the bells of hugely gathering fears.

Still, O bird, O sightless bird,

Not yet, not yet the time to furl your wings.

Hard Times

A dream

Closed path

Fool

Which Rabindranath Tagore's poem is this?

By all means they try to hold me secure who love me in this world.

But it is otherwise with thy love which is greater than theirs,

and thou keepest me free.



Dream Girl

Free Love

Freedom

Defamation

Can you guess which poem of Rabindranath Tagore is this?

In the drowsy dark caves of the mind

dreams build their nest with fragments

dropped from day's caravan.

Leave this

Let Me Not Forget

Fireflies

Lover's Gifts XXVIII: I Dreamt

Can you guess this poem by the extract?

You left during the last watch of night.

I had hoped you would say goodbye,

Just say 'Adieu' before going away,

What you had said another day,

What I shall never hear again.

In their place, just that one word,

Bound by the thin fabric of a little compassion

Would even that have been too much for you to bear?

Freedom

Goodbye

Last words

At the Last Watch

Which poem by Rabindranath Tagore is this?

Light, oh where is the light!

Kindle it with the burning fire of desire!

It thunders and the wind rushes screaming through the void.

The night is black as a black stone.

Let not the hours pass by in the dark.

Freedom

The Gardener XXIX: Speak To Me My Love

Love

A Lamp of Love

Rabindranath Tagore quiz- answers

Waiting

On the Nature of Love

Gitanjali

Where The Mind Is Without Fear

The Golden Boat

Hard Times

Free Love

Fireflies

At the Last Watch

A Lamp of Love

