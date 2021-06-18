'Race 3' Producer Ramesh Taurani Approaches Cops After Alleged Fake Vaccination Drive

Amid COVID-19 pandemic creating hassles galore, it seems some are also cashing in on the pandemic and cheating people. After the rackets involving oxygen supply and medicines, now it seems miscreants have targeted vaccination too. Producer Ramesh Taurani recently approached police after the organisers of a vaccination drive he conducted failed to give certificates.

Taurani, in an interview with Pinkvilla, stated that he had conducted a vaccination drive on May 29 and June 3. 356 employees including staff, film unit, colleagues and workers were vaccinated in the drive he set up through a private company, the Race 3 producer informed. However, over two weeks later, the certificates were still to be issued.

Taurani, who owns Tips film company, stated that when they asked the company about the certificates, they stated that the certificates will be sent by Saturday. The veteran producer stated that apart from the costs of Rs 1200 per dose + GST for over 300 persons that he could lose, he was worried what they were injected with. He asked it was a ‘genuine COVID shield or saline water.’

He also revealed that Mumbai Police was investigated the matter and he was confident of the truth coming out.

Numerous film companies like T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Producers' Guild held vaccination drives for their employees and members of other production houses.

The development came after a housing society in Kandivali complained to Mumbai Police about a fake vaccination scam. The residents had got suspicious after none of them experienced vaccine-related symptoms, and were issued certificates from different hospitals, which denied issuing them.

Among other controversies related to vaccine was of actresses Meera Chopra and Saumya Tandom being accused of faking their identities to receive the vaccine. However, they strongly denied the reports.

