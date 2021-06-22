Rachel Lindsay Shares All That Happened On 'The Bachelorette' Finale; Read On

Rachel Lindsay recently penned an op-ed for a magazine, where she has made several revelations about her time on the show The Bachelorette. Among them, one was about all that went down on the finale of her season and the events that led to her choosing Bryan to be her husband. Scroll along to know all that Rachel had to share.

Rachel Lindsay shares all that happened at her Bachelorette finale

It has been several months since Rachel Lindsay hosted the revelatory interview with Chris Harrison, former Bachelor host, that gave way to his racism controversy. Lindsay has now written a lengthy op-ed for the recent issue of the New York Magazine, where she shared some major happenings that took place during her season. Rachel also said that the show tokenised her as well as other people of colour and also revealed that the makers had unrealistically edited the footage, to make it appear that Lindsay settled for Bryan, over Peter Kraus.

In her tell-all, Rachel mentioned that she found true love in Bryan Abasolo, by the end of her season; however, it is not the story that the producers portrayed on air and tried to convey that Abasolo was the runner up. She confessed that initially, Bryan felt like the right choice, but viewers found him to be cheesy. She adds that the producers portrayed him to be a ‘playboy’ and heavily emphasised on his identity. Rachel shared that Bryan told him, that he never felt more Latino than this as producers often edited footage featuring him to only air what they wanted him to speak or talk about. She adds, “Practically every time he walked in, they played Latino music”.

Rachel went on to express that although Peter was loved by the audience, when she got to know him, she realised that he was nothing but a ‘fine physical specimen’. She added that her dates with Peter and his friends were contrived and that it made her feel exploited, by the producers. Rachel then added that when she met her friends and didn’t connect well with them, she started to lose interest in him and when he chose not to propose, even after claiming to love her is what led to the infamous sequence in her Bachelorette Finale. The episode might have conveyed that Rachel settled for Bryan, but in reality, she had been interested in him throughout the season.

Image: Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

