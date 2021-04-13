'Radhe Shyam' Makers Unveil New Poster, Prabhas Aces Retro Look

On the joyous occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Baisakhi, the makers of the upcoming highly anticipated love drama Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster of the film featuring superstar Prabhas. The poster has taken the Internet by storm after the megastar shared it on Instagram. The poster shows the Baahubali actor smitten by love while donning a retro look. He is seen wearing a brown turtleneck sweater, pants while holding on to a pillar. The film Radha Krishna Kumar also stars actress Pooja Hegde as Parbhas’leading lady in the film.

Makers unveil new posters of Radhe Shyam

While captioning the poster, Prabhas wrote, “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak.” The new movie poster has confirmed the release date of the pan-India film to be July 30.

The film is locking horns with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which is also slated to release on July 30. The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The first loom poster of the film was released last year when the makers had announced the film. Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first film together. The film also stars Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Prabhas had earlier shared the teaser of the film on Valentine’s Day this year. According to various media reports, Prabhas is set to play the role of a palm reader whereas the Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the role of a music teacher. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team had successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule and returned to India safely last year. The team then began filming for the rest of the portions in Hyderabad towards the end of 2020. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salar in his kitty. While Pooja will next be seen in the Telegu film Acharya along with actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Teja, and Kajal Aggarwal. She has also Most Eligible Bachelor, Cirkus in the pipeline.

