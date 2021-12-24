Ahead of the release of one of the highly-anticipated movies of Prabhas, Radhe Shyam, the makers of the film unveiled a stunning theatrical trailer of the film and left the fans amazed. The movie stars Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in the lead with many other talented actors in significant supporting cast members.

Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the movie is set to release next year in January. The trailer of the film has already crossed 4 Million views on YouTube with tons of positive reactions from fans.

WATCH the Radhe Shyam Trailer here -

As the fans were eagerly waiting to watch the Radhe Shyam Trailer, they began dropping in their reactions to it the moment it surfaced on the internet. The trailer begins with Prabhas saying that if ever your mother asks you, tell her that love and marriage were not in his destiny. The video further depicts Prabhas and Pooja Hegde stunning in retro looks while giving glimpses of their mystical love story. The trailer then gives cute encounters of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's characters with the former telling that Love was not for him while she warns him that she was Juliet and if he ever fell in love with her, he will die.

While the trailer managed to keep the plot of the film a secret, it revealed how Prabhas' character was a renowned palmist whom the world readers wanted to meet at least once.

Several fans took to the comments section and praised the trailer while predicting how the movie will surely be a masterpiece. Many fans also complimented Prabhas' performance in the film while many others stated that the movie looked like the best love science fiction and fantasy movie ever. Some of them also shared popular dialogues from the movie trailer and stated how they got goosebumps on listening to them. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to the Radhe Shyam trailer on YouTube.

Radhe Shyam release date, cast & more

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, other cast members of the movie include Bhagyashree as Jhullam, Vikramaditya's first wife, Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and many more. The movie has been slated to release in Hindi and Tamil languages on 14 January 2022, on the occasion of Sankranti.

