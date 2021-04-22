Radhe Trailer Review: Cop Radhe Is Back To Free Mumbai City From The Clench Of Drug Mafia

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s trailer is finally out on Thursday, April 22. The high voltage drama action flick is everything that Prabhu Deva’s fans wished for. From action sequences to comic scenes, Radhe trailer is a perfect blend of entertaining elements.

Radhe trailer review

The short clip begins by showcasing how the social fabric of Mumbai is tormented with drug mafia gangs and gangsters ruling over the streets of the city. Drug addiction is tearing up the lives of teens and cops are keen on finding out a way to eradicate criminals from the entire locality. The chaos of the underworld seems to have reached the brim when the commissioner of Mumbai appoints one of his special officers, Radhe, on the task.

When Salman Khan makes his entry in the trailer, audiences are immediately taken back into the nostalgia of Wanted film’s Radhe. All his special tactics and quirky ways, although seemingly intolerant of the Mumbai police force’s protocols, don't budge Radhe as he is all set to clean the crime from the city. Amidst this comes the officer’s attraction to the leading lady of the film Disha Patani aka Dia, with whom Radhe shares a sizzling yet comic bond.

Flashes of the two dancing on foot-tapping numbers take over the screen and soon after, an evil Randeep Hooda is pitted to fight against Radhe. When the two powerful forces face each other, all one can see is high voltage action scenes with hard-hitting punches and kicks. Be it crashing a helicopter or chasing down goons, Radhe is making his move to wipe the city from the clenches of crime with his strings attached with Dia. In totality, the Radhe movie trailer is the entertainer that one needs to fight their lockdown blues. Watch the trailer below:

Radhe release date

The film is all set to release theatrically on the occasion of Eid, this year. Now, amidst the onset of strict lockdown once again, fans believed that the release date may be pushed ahead once again. However, there has been no change in the release date of Radhe, as of yet. It will be released on May 13, 2021. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the Radhe trailer.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Radhe trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.