Radhe's Zoom Zoom Lyricist Kunaal Verma Shares His Experience Of Working With Sajid-Wajid

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, who earned much fame for his melancholic songs like Tum Hi Aana from Marjavaan and Chale Aana from De De Pyaar De, is back with yet another dance number Zoom Zoom from the year’s much-awaited action film Radhe. Zoom Zoom is an out-and-out dance number written by the talented Kunaal Vermaa. In an interaction with the media, the lyricist spoke about his experience of working with music composers Sajid and Wajid.

Radhe song Zoom Zoom

Talking about Zoom Zoom song and working with Sajid and Wajid, Kunaal shared, “This is my first collaboration with Sajid-Wajid and the last song I jammed with both of them, after few days Wajid Bhai left us. They gave me a tune and asked me to write some quirky lyrics on it and eventually, I succeeded. Since then, I and Sajid bhai are working frequently on so many tracks together." Speaking further about penning down the lyrics for the song, he added "While writing Zoom Zoom, only Salman Khan and Sajid-Wajid were on my mind because I am a huge fan of this deadly combo. I didn’t want to leave this opportunity and I presented the lyrics after a couple of days and Sajid sir looked at me and said “kamaal kiye re chore tune“, from there to here, we have become buddies."

Talking about his journey in the industry Kunaal said, “I was in college when Wanted released and it was my most favourite film of the main actor. It seems like a dream come true as I used to think every time while watching Wanted that why my song is not in the film? I used to imagine him dancing on my lyrics and here comes Zoom Zoom.”

Kunaal Vermaa has also written the lyrics for popular songs such as Hasi Ban Gaye from Humari Adhuri Kahani, Duniya from Luka Chuppi, Tum Hi Aana from Marjavaan, Chale Aana from De De Pyaar De, Pal from Jalebi, Malang from Malang, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi (Armaan Malik single), to name a few. Kunaal has also collaborated with global artists like Marshmallow, Jeson Derulo and Dua Lipa in the past.

IMAGE: KUNAAL VERMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.