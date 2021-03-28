Radhika Apte Discloses Her Father's Reaction To Pursuing A Career In Bollywood

Radhika Apte got candid in an interview about her parent's reaction to her career choices. The OK Computer actor spoke about how her parent, who are doctors, disapproved of her dreams of acting. She revealed that her parents wanted her to pursue a career in medicine just like them. The actor said that her father called it a "brainless occupation". After Radhika tried her luck in Mumbai, her father softened up to the idea and said that he could help her out through his connections.

Radhika Apte's parents' reaction to her decision of pursuing acting as a career

In what Radhika Apte described as "an innocent moment" her father said that he would ask a friend who knows playback singer Anuradha Paudwal to help her get roles in Bollywood which received giggles from the audience present. In a ScoopWhoop interview, Radhika said that her father was not keen on watching Bollywood movies so he lacked knowledge on the subject. She added that her father had told her that the career would make her "depressed at the age of 30" which saddened her.

She said that her mother too had dreamt of becoming an actor, but could not because of certain circumstances. Radhika said that her mother was both, for and against, her decision. The actor also revealed that she would hear people saying that she would probably get raped if she worked in Bollywood. She clarified that she didn't believe those ideas, with a few exceptional cases. She believed that if she wanted to do something she would be unstoppable and if she didn't want to, she would not.

Radhika Apte is currently seen in OK Computer. The actor plays the role of Laxmi Suri in India's first science fiction comedy web series. The web series aired on March 26, 2021. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff. The series is set in North Goa and starts off with a criminal investigation that takes place in 2031. A self-driving car kills a person against the three laws of robotics which prevent AI from harming any human beings. The series sheds light on the banes that follow excessive use of technology.

(Promo Image courtesy: Radhika Apte Instagram)