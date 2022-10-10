Radhika Apte Gets Candid About Her Long-distance Relationship With Husband Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte is among the noted actors in the entertainment industry who has proved her mettle through many of her movies and web series. While the actor is currently garnering love from her fans for her latest performance in the film Vikram Vedha, she recently opened up about her long-distance relationship with her husband Benedict Taylor, who lives in London.

Radhika Apte reflects on her long-distance relationship with her husband Benedict

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Radhika Apte talked about how she had been in a long-distance relationship with her husband till COVID happened and revealed how they are now enjoying their time together. Reflecting on the initial days of their long-distance relationship, she mentioned how sad and heartbreaking it was to be away. Apte went on to add that one can make things work even at long distances if they wish to and mentioned how they wanted the same thing. She also shared her mantra for a successful relationship and revealed that one should give themselves the freedom to change and think differently and also accept oneself and the other person as well.

She stated, “I had a long-distance marriage till COVID happened. Now we are spending so much time together, it is marriage chapter two! In the beginning, it was so sad to be away, it was really heartbreaking. Now again I think, ‘Oh my God I won’t be able to see him for a bit’ that really hurts me. But we are trying to spend more time now. Long distance relationship is really hard. But if you want to make it work, you can make it work. We made it work; I don’t know how. We wanted the same thing and loved each other’s company. Giving each other freedom is the most important thing. And giving yourself the freedom- to change, think differently, and want whatever you want. Accept yourself as who you are and then you’ll accept the other person. That’s something I have learned about any successful relationship.”

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Vikram Vedha, written and directed by the Pushkar-Gayathri duo, who also made the original movie. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a fierce cop Vikram opposite Hrithik Roshan's Vedha. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@radhikaofficial