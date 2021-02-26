Radhika Apte Gives A Glimpse Of What She Does On Set When The Camera Is Not Rolling

Radhika Apte recently took to her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of what she likes to do when she has a break between her shoots. The actor posted a time-lapse video in which one can see Radhika solely focusing on reading her book and not getting disturbed by the chaos that happens around her while being on a film set.

Radhika is seen wearing a pink sari with her hair tied up in a bun. In one instance, we can see Radhika's makeup artist coming and fixing her hair and makeup but Radhika's attention is fully on the book. She has captioned the video with " FOCUS" followed by a gold medal emoji.

Radhika Apte shares a video from her film set

Radhika's fans were amused by the post and shared their happiness over the fact that the actress is also a fellow reader who gets engrossed in her book. Many fans also commented on her video with heart and fire emojis while there were also some users who complimented the actress for her amazing acting skills. Read some of the comments on Radhika's video below:

A glimpse into Radhika Apte's Instagram

Radhika Apte enjoys a large base of more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She recently shared a black and white picture of herself wearing a dress with frilly sleeves along with a large bindi on her forehead. The photos left many fans speculating whether the actress is playing the role of a Bengali woman in the project that she is currently working on.

She posted another picture in which she is sporting an Indo-western look but there is again a bindi on her forehead. Fans kept asking the beauty whether she is playing the role of a Bengali woman with the netizen's speculation becoming more solid after reading actress Tillotama Shome's comment that read, "Hello shundori" which is the Bengali word for 'beautiful'.

Radhika Apte's movies and other projects

Talking about work, Radhika was last seen in the Netflix suspense murder series Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazzudin Siddiqui. The movie released on July 31, 2020, and received mixed responses from the audience. The actor played the role of Radha a young bride who ends up being a prime suspect for the murder of her husband who was killed on their wedding night.

She will next be seen in the movie House of Rascals which is the remake of the Malayalam film Forensic. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Shibani Dandekar. The movie was supposed to release on December 18, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. There is no further information about the new release date of the movie yet.

