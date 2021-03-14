Radhika Apte Has Appeared In Several Anthology Movies; Check Out The List

Radhika Apte has shown her versatility with her performances in different genres of movies. With many acclaimed commercial films, the actor has appeared in a number of anthology projects as well. Read to know all about them.

List of anthology films featuring Radhika Apte

I Am

The first addition to Radhika Apte’s anthology movies is I Am (2011). Directed by Onir, it consists of four short films, with each sharing the common theme of fear, and each based on real-life stories. She was the part of Abhimanyu as Natasha/Nats. It starred Sanjay Suri in the titular character with Shernaz Patel, Anurag Kashyap, and Pooja Gandhi. It shows a successful director who is haunted by memories of sexual abuse as a child. It is based on the experiences of fashion designer Ganesh Nallari and gay rights activist Harish Iyer.

X: Past Is Present

Released in 2015, X: Past Is Present is a collaborative feature film helmed by a team of eleven directors. The name includes Abhinav Shiv Tiwari, Anu Menon, Hemant Gaba, Nalan Kumarasamy, Raja Sen, Pratim D. Gupta, Sandeep Mohan, Rajshree Ojha, Suparn Verma, and Sudhish Kamath. Rajat Kapoor and Anshuman Jha lead the cast featuring Radhika Apte, Parno Mittra, Rii Sen, Neha Mahajan, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhaskar, Aditi Chengappa, and others. It is not exactly an anthology, but one whole story with multiple filmmakers making sections of it.

Madly

Madly is a global anthology movie featuring innovative love stories from some of the world’s most visionary directors. Radhika Apte was seen in the Clean Shaven segment from director Anurag Kashyap. It also features Adarsh Gourav and Satyadeep Misra. The filmmakers included were Bat for Lashes, Gael Garcia Bernal, Sebastian Silva, Sion Sono, and Mia Wasikowska.

Lust Stories

Netflix original Lust Stories (2018) is among the most successful anthology of Radhika Apte’s movies. It consists of four short movies helmed by different directors. Radhika Apte in Lust Stories was part of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial story along with Akash Thosar. It shows Radhika as a college professor who gets physically engage with one of her students. Other directors were Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, and stars include Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Neha Dhupia, Neil Bhoopalam, Sanjay Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat.