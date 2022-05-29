Radhika Apte On Colleagues Undergoing Cosmetic Surgeries; 'Really Struggling To Accept It'

Radhika Apte is one of the most prolific actors in the film industry who has been adding elements of variety to her list of performances over the years. The Ghoul actor mostly keeps her distance away from the glitz of the entertainment when she is not at work. Now, Apte has spoken about her colleagues who have undergone cosmetic surgeries to change their faces and body, stating that she can't cope with it.

Radhika Apte says she 'can't cope' with her colleagues undergoing cosmetic surgeries

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Radhika Apte talked about how she is struggling to accept that people are unable to combat age, especially in the industry with people undergoing cosmetic surgeries. The 36-year-old said that she does not comply with the superficiality of the industry, stating, "I can't cope with her colleagues who have gone under the knife".

Radhika went on to state, "What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies."

She further added,

"I just can’t cope with it. And I don’t see a lot of people standing up for it or standing against it. In fact, (there are) people (from the industry) who talk about body positivity themselves and they have gone through so many things (done). I am a bit tired of that and I find it very, very challenging (to accept)."

'I’m tired of doing small talk with people': Radhika

The Andhadhun actor who will be next seen in Vikram Veda had begun her career with a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Radhika recently said that she has become less able to compromise as she is tired of doing things that she does not really agree with, 'or saying great things about something that I don’t think is great'. She went on to state, "I’m tired of doing small talk with people, attending unnecessary parties and unnecessarily just being there in front of people. I’m just tired of all of that."

Image: Instagram/@radhikaofficial