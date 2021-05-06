Radhika Apte Pens Emotional Note For 'all Those Who Have Lost’ Amid The Pandemic

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India has proven to be more dangerous than the first. Amid the rising cases, the shortage of medicines and oxygen worsened the situation and the death toll numbers spiked as well. Bollywood actor Radhika Apte took to her Instagram to pen an emphatic post and dedicated it to 'to all who have lost’ their loved ones in this difficult time.

Radhika Apte's latest Instagram post

The 35-year-old actor shared a picture of tulips. She wrote in the caption, “To all those we have lost and losing.. To all who have lost.. To all we couldn’t see before they passed.. To all whom we can not be with to share their pain.. To all feeling so helpless..”. She concluded by writing, “May we all find peace and strength in these extraordinary and acutely cruel circumstances..”.

As soon as her post was shared, her fans and followers took to the comments section to respond. One of her fans appreciated her for sharing the message while many others commented using the red-heart emoticons. See their reactions below.

Sonu Sood's help amid the COVID-19 crisis

Sonu Sood has been a messiah for many people amid the pandemic. He has not only helped migrants reach their home towns but also provided employment opportunities for the specially-abled. Recently, he has also helped people get beds in hospitals and arrange for oxygen for critically ill patients. In a video that was shared on the Instagram hand of the Sonu Sood Foundation, the Dabang actor has arranged a truckload of oxygen for India. In the caption of the post, he asked India to stay strong during this difficult time. The caption of the post read, "Stay strong India. Oxygen from my side is on your way”.

He is also seen consoling people who have gathered outside his house. He is also heard saying, "Kisiko Koi Bhi Takleef Aaye to Batadijiyega. Main Khada Hoon Aapke Sath". This roughly translates to, 'If any one of you needs any kind of help, feel free to reach out. I am standing by your side".

COVID-19 in India

India, on Thursday, reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 infections making the total number of cases reach 2,10,77,410. According to the health ministry, 3,980 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total death toll has now reached 23,01,68.

