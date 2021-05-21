Radhika Apte Recalls She ‘couldn’t Step Out’ Post Nude Leak Incident: ‘It Did Affect Me’

Back in the date, when actor Radhika Apte was shooting for the film Clean Shaven, a nude clip of hers was leaked online and she had become the target of online hate and trolling. In a recent interaction, Apte opened up about how the incident had affected her. The actor said she couldn’t step out of the house for four days straight.

Radhika Apte opens up about the leaked video

The actor told Grazia magazine that she really needed a role like this because when people are in Bollywood, they’re constantly told what to do with their body and that she always maintained that she would never do anything to her body or face. Speaking about the time when a nude clip of hers leaked online, Apte remarked that she was trolled badly and that it did affect her. She added that she couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because her driver, watchman, and her stylist’s driver recognised her from the images.

In the same conversation, Radhika continued that the controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t her. Speaking about how she reacted to it, the actor mentioned that she doesn't think there is anything people can do, or anyone should do, but to just ignore it. She also spoke about what she realised when she stripped for Parched. She said that she realised "there’s nothing left for her to hide".

Radhika Apte in Parched played the role of Lajjo; the film depicted the story in a rural Indian village called Ujhaas, wherein three ordinary women - Rani, Lajjo and Bijli, begin to break free from century-old traditions that have kept them locked in servitude. The movie, helmed by Leena Yadav, was critically acclaimed at 24 International Film Festivals across continents and had won 18 awards. Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in the web show, OK Computer, alongside Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff. The series created by Pooja Shetty, Neil Pagedar and Anand Gandhi garnered rave reviews from fans.

(IMAGE: RADHIKA APTE'S INSTAGRAM)

