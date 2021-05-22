Radhika Apte Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Vijay Verma Shares Funny Meme

Actress Radhika Apte took to Instagram and informed that she has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old actor shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. The picture is from the vaccination centre where she is seen wearing a mask as she signalled a flexed arm-hand sign to the camera. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “JABBED #finally #vaccination”.

The ‘Pad Man’ actress is the latest addition to be vaccinated after stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Ankita Lokhande, Niti Taylor, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, and more. The word 'jabbed' used by Radhika in her post, turned out to be hilarious for actor Vijay Verma who shared a funny meme for the actress on his Instagram story. "I posted a story, just for you. Please check," he commented below her post.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the people severely leaving many dead, received an emotional note from the actress previously. Radhika Apte took to her Instagram to pen an emphatic post and dedicated it to 'to all who have lost’ their loved ones in this difficult time. Sharing a picture of tulips, she wrote, “To all those we have lost and losing.. To all who have lost.. To all we couldn’t see before they passed.. To all whom we can not be with to share their pain.. To all feeling so helpless..” She concluded by writing, “May we all find peace and strength in these extraordinary and acutely cruel circumstances? (sic).”

COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,32,97,222, according to the provisional report updated till 8 pm. The total of 19,32,97,222 includes 97,37,237 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

(With inputs from PTI)

(IMAGE: RADHIKAAPTE/ VIJAYBERMA/Instagram)

