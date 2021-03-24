Radhika Apte Shares A Glimpse From Her Photoshoot In A New Instagram Reel

Radhika Apte frequently posts her own photos and videos on her Instagram handle and is regarded as one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media. She regularly keeps her fans and followers posted about what she is up to and has established quite a strong presence among the netizens. She has recently shared a small video on her Instagram reel from one of her photoshoots. The video shows her striking various poses for the camera, and it yielded excited reactions of her followers as soon as it went live.

Radhika Apte shares a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot

Radhika Apte has become one of the emerging faces of the industry. Her success in films has increased her fan following on social media over the last few years. While she often shares glimpses from her films on her Instagram account, the recent video shared by her is from the photoshoot that she was a part of previously. The video shows various shots from her photoshoot, where she is seen wearing a stylish outfit, with her make-up right on point. Radhika struck various poses during the shoot, with the crew members constantly working on her; with Heart of Glass playing in the background throughout the video.

The video shows how a lot of variation is lighting was used during the shoot to capture Radhika’s look in different vibes and essence. She is also seen breaking her character at the moment and laughing with the cameras still on her. She can be seen thoroughly enjoying her time during the shoot. Her fans took no time in reacting to this video in the comments section, as they showered her with all kinds of praises for the actor. Words like ‘pretty’ and ‘beautiful’ were most commonly seen in their compliments.

Image courtesy: Radhika Apte's Instagram comments

Radhika Apte has worked in several movies and other film projects that have become major hits. Some of her most popular works can be seen in Andhadhun, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Pad Man, Sacred Games and many more. She was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai and will be next seen in Ok Computer.

Promo image Source: Radhika Apte's Instagram

