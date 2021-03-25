Radhika Apte Shares Goofy BTS Photos With Vijay Varma Ahead Of Ok Computer's Release

The upcoming sci-fi comedy series Ok Computer is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 26, 2021. Ahead of its release, lead actor Radhika Apte shared a streak of goofy photos with her co-star Vijay Varma to showcase how working with him is like. Apart from Radhika and Vijay, the Ok Computer cast also boasts of Jackie Shroff, Rasika Duggal and Anand Gandhi in key roles.

Radhika shares BTS glimpses with co-star Vijay

Ever since the trailer of Ok Computer was dropped by the makers earlier this month, it has become one of the trending topics of discussion online among netizens. Ahead of Ok Computer's release date, the cast of the upcoming web-series has been actively promoting it on their social media handles. As the Pooja Shetty & Neil Pagedar directorial is just around the corner, lead actor Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of BTS photos with co-star Vijay Varma and revealed having the time of her life shooting with the Gully Boy star.

Earlier today, the Raat Akeli Hai actor reminisced the good old shoot days by sharing a candid photo with Vijay from the sets of Ok Computer and wrote, "Morning coffees... discussing scenes... #miss #set #favthings #okcomputer". Later, she took Instagram, yet again, to post a bunch of goofy photos with the Mirzapur actor and revealed having the 'best shoot' experience with him. Radhika wrote, "Working with @itsvijayvarma is like....#bestshoot #favcoactor".

Check out Radhika Apte's Instagram posts below:

About 'Ok Computer'

According to the official website of Disney+Hotstar, the Ok Computer plot synopsis reads: "When a self-driving car commits murder, a cyber cop and a robot rights activist team up to investigate. Who is to be held accountable? Can we really trust AI?". The sci-fi comedy web-series is set against the backdrop of 2031 and has directors Pooja Shetty & Neil Pagedar at its helm. For the unversed Ok Computer marks India's first-ever science fiction comedy series. All the episodes of this Radhika-Vijay starrer will be available to stream on Disney+Hotstar from tomorrow, i.e. March 26.

Watch the trailer of 'Ok Computer' on YouTuber below:

Promo Image Source: Radhika Apte Instagram