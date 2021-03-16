Radhika Apte Shares Hilarious BTS Videos From Sets Of 'Ok Computer'; WATCH

Indian actress Radhika Apte recently shared a couple of videos on her Instagram handle from the sets of her upcoming tv series, Ok Computer. In one video, apparently taken by actor Vijay Varma, Radhika can be seen seemingly trying to untie the shoelaces of her Ok Computer co-star Sarang Sathaye and laughs uncontrollably as she gets caught on camera doing so. She shared the video with the caption, "@sarangsathaye has #unagi !! Video credit none other than @itsvijayvarma #behindthescenes #okcomputer #comingsoon #26March".

Radhika shared another video from the sets of Ok Computer, in which the actress can be seen laughing while actor Sarang Sathaye imitates her laughter. The rest of the Ok Computer cast seems to be sitting along with the duo and having fun as well. Radhika shared the video with the caption, "PART II This is what we did! All the time! â¤ï¸ Cam B! #behindthescenes". Take a look at both of Radhika's recent BTS videos below.

Fans react to Radhika Apte's videos

Radhika's recent video prompted a number of responses on her Instagram handle. Her co-stars from the upcoming series, Ok Computer, also left some hilarious comments. Vijay Varma asked the actress for "video credits" to which the actress edited her caption giving him credits. Many of Radhika's fans also left comments laughing at the actress' recent video and referencing "unagi", a joke from the popular sitcom Friends, which Radhika mentioned in her caption. Some fans left comments praising the actress' laugh while others simply left laughing emojis in the comments section along with Radhika's co-stars. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Ok Computer plot, cast and more

Ok Computer is an upcoming Hindi sci-fi comedy series that will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26, 2021. The plot of the series focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its consequences in the near future. Hotstar's official description for the show says, "When a self-driving car commits murder, a cyber cop and a robot rights activist team up to investigate. Who is to be held accountable?". The upcoming series also released a trailer for which the description read, "In the absence of legal or moral precedents for crimes committed by Artificial Intelligence, whom does the justice system frame charges against - errant technology or its human inventors?". Take a look at the trailer below.

The Ok Computer cast includes Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Sarang Sathaye and Rasika Dugal. The official account of the series recently unveiled another short clip from the show which features Radhika Apte thinking about who the "hacker" is. The caption for the recent post reads, "The new law of the urban jungle: hack or be hacked. Enter the data jungle with Laxmi Suri, only on OK Computer.". Take a look at the recent post below.

