Radhika Apte Shares Hilarious Video As She Turns Her Floor-length Dress Into A 'lungi'

Radhika Apte, recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. The actress can be seen wearing a pink floor-length silk gown, and seemingly on set, waiting for the shoot to begin. The hilarious video features Apte lifting up her gown at the end like a dhoti. Radhika shared the post with the caption, "Shoot before lockdown" with a sad emoji. She also used the hashtags, "#lockdown2021 #letsdothisthing". Take a look at the post shared by Radhika Apte below.

Fans react to Radhika Apte's video

Radhika Apte's photos and videos often prompt a number of responses from her doting fans. Many of Radhika's fans left comments talking about how funny the video was while other fans left comments talking about how cute the actress looked in the video. Many fans laughed at the hilarious video, in particular at the 'lungi' like way in which Apte held her dress at the end of the video. Other fans also left comments expressing how much they loved the actress and how she was their absolute favourite. Some fans simply left compliments for the actress with heart, kiss and fire emojis, showering her with love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Radhika Apte's latest

Radhika Apte's movies include her work in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English-language films. Radhika Apte, who was seen in Netflix’s murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, has appeared in films like Badlapur, Hunterrr, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Lust Stories, Pad Man, and many more. Radhika Apte's web series roles are also some of her most prominent works.

Radhika Apte was last seen in India's first science fiction comedy series web series, Ok Computer, which premiered on March 26, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. Radhika will next be seen in the upcoming American drama thriller television series Shantaram. The series will star actors like Charlie Hunnam, Richard Roxburgh, and Alexander Siddig and will be distributed by Apple TV+. Radhika will also appear in the upcoming spy film, Mrs Undercover. The actress shared the first poster of the movie on March 29, on the occasion of Holi, via her Instagram handle announcing how she will play the titular role. Take a look at the post below.

