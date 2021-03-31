Radhika Apte Shares Most Fascinating Aspect Of Sci-fi Movies Is Their Philosophy

Actor Radhika Apte’s latest web series OK Computer recently released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. As the web series is a sci-fi comedy-drama, Radhika Apte recently talked about other Bollywood sci-fi movies and even mentioned which movies she loved from the same genre. Read further to know more about what Radhika Apte talked about in her recent interaction.

Radhika Apte on how she was never afraid of failure

According to a report by Mid-Day, Radhika Apte opened about her sci-fi futuristic comedy-drama series, OK Computer, and even added how she was not a huge fan of the sci-fi genre. She then stated that there were some brilliant sci-fi movies such as The Terminator series, Blade Runner (1982) and The Fly (1986) and mentioned that the most fascinating aspect of these movies is their philosophy and not the cool gadgets they come with. She also pointed out how the writing in such movies was original, making it more individualistic and quirky.

When asked about what made her opt for OK Computer despite having a lack of interest in the sci-fi genre, Radhika Apte stated that she was never afraid of failure and added that one couldn't try anything new unless they take the risk of failing. She further continued that even if the show did not pan out how they wanted, it would be an important experiment for everybody. She even talked about how the Indian cinema hadn’t explored the potential of sci-fi movies yet and added that she could not recall any good sci-fi Indian film besides Mr India. She also noted how her knowledge was probably limited and could not think of even five Hindi films in this genre.

OK Computer cast

The popular cast of the movie includes Radhika Apte as Laxmi Suri, Vijay Varma as Saajan Kundu, Rasika Dugal as Satoshi Mondal, Sarang Sathaye as Ashfaq Auliya, Kani Kusruti as Monalisa Paul, Alok Ulfat as Nigel Paudwal, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee as Trisha Singh and many others. Created and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 26 March 2021.

Source- Mid Day

Image source- Radhika Apte's Instagram