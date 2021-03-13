Radhika Apte Shares New Pictures From 'one Of Her Favourite Shoots'; Check Out

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram account on Friday, March 12, 2021, to share a picture from what she calls one of her favourite photoshoots. The actor looks glam in a co-ordinate set and fans can’t stop appreciating her in the comments. Read along to have a look at the picture and more.

Radhika Apte shares a picture from "one of her favourite shoots"

Radhika Apte featured in the recent edition of Vogue India, and the actor has been sharing pictures from her photoshoots for the same. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her donning a brown and floral printed co-ord set. The actor lay in a bed for the shot which gave a glimpse of her toned physique.

She wrote in her caption, “I think this is one of my favourite shoots!!” followed by two red heart emojis and the details of the team behind the shoot. The picture has been liked by over 79k netizens since Radhika shared it on her feed. Comments have a series of heart and fire emojis for the actor, take a look at some of them here:

The actor featured on the cover with the actors Swara Bhasker and Malavika Mohanan, in the recent issue. The magazine has addressed the three as "The Creative Forces" on the cover. The actor also shared the post on her Instagram, take a look.

Radhika Apte on the work front

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Netflix Original movie Raat Akeli Hai as Radha, which was directed by Honey Trehan and the story was by Smita Singh. The movie starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles. It was produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala under the banners RSVP Movies and Macguffin Pictures.

The movie’s storyline revolves around a cop who was posted in a small town to investigate the death of an elderly person. The movie released on the streaming platform on July 31, 2020. It has been shot in the cities of Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh

