Radhika Apte Stuns In '90s Retro Outfit In Throwback Pic; Asks Fans To 'guess Age'

On April 8, 2021, actor Radhika Apte took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen recreating a 90s look in a shiny white outfit which she paired with a matching long jacket. The picture gives a retro feeling as it is captured in light and dim light. The actor can be seen looking away from the camera as she flaunted her serious look. Sharing the picture, Radhika asked her fans and followers to guess her age when the picture was clicked.

Radhika Apte stuns in 90s white outfit

In the picture, Radhika can be seen wearing an off-shoulder white crop top with matching palazzo pants and a long jacket. She accessorised herself with a pair of long earrings. Radhika went for subtle makeup and wore bright red lipstick. Her short wavy hair is styled in a half up-do. As for the caption, she wrote, “Guess how old I was?!” with a thinking face emoticon

As soon as the picture hit the internet, many of her fans and followers dropped positive comments and complimented her. Shaun Romy commented, “25”. A fan commented, “Awesome” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Wowwww” with several red hearts. A netizen commented, “I think 17 might correct”. Another one wrote, “Looks like a picture of 90's”.

Recently, the actor dropped a video where she can be seen be portraying her character from Laxmi in the Disney+ Hotstar Specials web series, OK Computer. In the video, she can be seen sharing ‘essential stuff you must know about robots’. She can be seen sporting a turtleneck full-sleeve black top which she paired with matching bottoms. Her short and straight hair is pulled back in a middle-parted half up-do. The actor flaunted her natural skin as she wore minimal makeup. She captioned the video as, ”’#Laxmi’”.

Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis on the post. A fan commented, “Can't wait to see”. Another one wrote, “Nice”, while a user commented, “I watched all” with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “You're pretty awesome dear @radhikaofficial”

A peek into Radhika Apte's photos

Radhika Apte made her acting debut with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi in 2005. She has appeared in various Hindi as well as regional languages movies. The list of several popular Radhika Apte's movies includes Hunterrr, Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Pad Man, Andhadhun, Shor in the City and many more.

