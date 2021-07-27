Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey Team Up For 'Forensic'; Surprise Fans With Motion Poster

Actor Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte have teamed up for the first time for their upcoming film Forensic. Radhika took to Instagram and treated fans with the motion poster of the forthcoming film which is the Hindi remake of the 2020 south super hit movie. The film will be helmed by Vishal Furia.

Going by the poster, the thriller is all things sleuth a mesh of mystery, fingerprints, bloodstains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body, and a microscope. What sticks out is the fluorescence of the fingerprint which comes with the promise of a gritty thriller. The quirky captions by the two stars suggest that the film will be an entertaining thriller. Radhika shared the poster and wrote, "Police ki fight aur #forensic ki UV light, Kare har criminal ki hawa tight.."Super excited to join the Squad at the #Forensic team with @vikrantmassey

Speaking about the showrunners and his role, Vikrant Massey said, "Mansi and Vishal make a fabulous Producer- Director duo. I have worked with Vishal earlier, and there is a comfort level and with Mansi, everything fell in place seamlessly. The entire team is brimming with positive energy and I’m really excited. What I like about Mansi is that she is passionate about films, very professional, and to the point. I was astonished to see the level of detailing with which my character has been sketched. The producers and the director are very professional, organised and their preparations for the film have impressed me." Forensic is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films, Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla, Co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Director Vishal Furia also shared his insights on the film and said that, "Forensic explores the advanced science of crime scene investigation that expedites the process of finding the criminal. Having said so, I want to tell this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are believable actors and together we would want to convey to the audiences that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime. The producers Mansi and Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut don't want to leave any stone unturned in the process of telling this exciting story and helping the story to reach one and all".

IMAGE: RADHIKAAPTE/VIKRANTMASSEY/Instagram

