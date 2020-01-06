Radhika Apte's Best Winter Looks To Take Inspiration From

Actor Radhika Apte hails from a small town but she has made her mark in Bollywood. The theatre and film actress began her journey in Bollywood with her debut film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. The actress picked up some great roles after that and delivered back-to-back great performances.

Some of Radhika Apte's most prominent films have been Kabali, Pad Man, and Andhadhun. Radhika Apte has also recently done some great work on Netflix. Her most popular works have been Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. Radhika Apte has a large fan base on social media and the actress is also known for her style. Listed below are some of Radhika Apte's best winter looks.

Radhika Apte's Instagram: Best winter looks

Radhika Apte's photos of her winter holidays have been inspiring as the actress looks in a great mood while enjoying her holidays. Radhika is seen donning some great pullovers to beat the chilly atmosphere. While on holiday, Radhika Apte posted some great pictures of herself on her Instagram handle.

The actress looked great in beanies and coats. Radhika Apte's fans have been eager to see the actress in more films with some strong roles. Radhika Apte's photos have been a huge inspiration for her fans as more and more fans are seen picking up on her style. The actress keeps her fans updated on social media with her fashion shoots, movie posters and life in general.

