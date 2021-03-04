Radhika Apte's Shoot Time Pass Showcasing Her Quirky Moods Will Drive Away Midweek Blues

Radhika Apte recently showcased a fun and quirky side of her on social media when she posted a video clip of her depicting her moods during the shoots. The black and white video featured the actor making different faces with a popular song playing in the background.

A glimpse of Radhika Apte’s quirky moods

Radhika Apte recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this cute video clip in which she can be seen at the shoots of one of her projects. She can be seen in her character’s attire wearing a simple cotton salwar kurta with a handbag on one shoulder and bindi on the forehead. In the video clip, she began showing her moods by making a grumpy face and waving her finger in front of the camera. She can then be seen tapping her forehead with anger while later on, she can be seen faking a smile and rolling up her eyes with confusion. In the end, she can be seen laughing and then making more such weird faces.

In the caption, she stated how her mood was captured and conceptualised by one of her stylists, Kritika Gill, who was making the video clip. She also stated that this is how she was passing time at the shoots and added winking smiley face emojis next to it.

The fans took to Radhika Apte’s Instagram and complimented on how cute she looked in her latest video while many others addressed her as an expression queen. Some of the fans also stated how adorable her mood was and added heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her. Some of them also mentioned how she was their favourite actor and complimented on how natural her acting was. Some of the fans even dropped a question asking her whether she was coming up with anything new on Netflix as they always eagerly wait for Radhika Apte's movies and shows while some of them added laughing emojis to depict how her funny video left them in splits. Take a look at Radhika Apte’s Instagram and see how her fans adored her with affection and compliments.

