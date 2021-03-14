Radhika Apte's Top Movies According To IMDb - From 'Parched' To 'Phobia'

Radhika Apte is known for her versatility as an actress in Bollywood. The actress has featured in various Hindi, South, Marathi and English movies. The actress has also received many national as well as international accolades. Let us take a look at Radhika Apte's top movies according to IMDb.

Top 5 Radhika Apte's movies

1. Parched

Parched is an Indian drama directed by Leena Yadav and produced by Ajay Devgn. The movie follows the lives of 4 women in a small village of Rajasthan. The film covers various evils of society against women such as child marriage, domestic abuse, marital rape, patriarchy and dowry. In the movie, Radhika Apte plays the role of Lajjo, who's having difficulty in conceiving a baby and is in an abusive marriage. IMDb gave the movie 7.6 stars out of 10.

2. Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Manjhi: The Mountain Man is a biographical film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, widely known as the "Mountain Man". The movie follows the journey of Manjhi as he carves a road through a mountain with just a chisel and a hammer after his wife dies due to lack of medical attention as there was a rocky mountain near his village that people had to climb over or travel round to. In the movie, Radhika Apte plays the role of Manjhi's wife. The movie has 8 stars out of 10 on IMDb

3. Antaheen

Antaheen is a Bengali movie directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie also features Rahul Bose and Sharmila Tagore in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of Abhik Chowdhury, an IPS Officer, and Brinda, a television journalist, portrayed by Bose and Apte respectively as they form an uncanny friendship online without knowing their real identities. The movie has 7.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

4. Phobia

Phobia is a psychological thriller directed by Pavan Kirpalan. The movie follows the journey of Mehak Deo, a young artist who, after a traumatic event, suffers from agoraphobia, which is the fear of open or crowded places. The movie received positive reviews from critics and Apte's performance was praised. The movie has 6.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

5. Hunterrr

Hunterrr is an adult comedy directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. It features Gulshan Devaiah and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie follows the journey of Mandar Ponkshe, a sex addict. Radhika Apte plays the role of Mandar's open-minded fiancee. The movie is rated 7 stars out of 10 stars on IMDb.