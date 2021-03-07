Radhika Apte's Top Rated Movies That Won The Hearts Of The Fans; Check Out The List

Radhika Apte is considered to be one of the most celebrated actors who has appeared in a variety of roles showcasing her versatility through her stellar performances. There are many Radhika Apte’s movies that were loved by the viewers and received high ratings on IMDB as well. Have a look at Radhika Apte's top rated movies on IMDB and know more about them.

Radhika Apte's top rated movies

Andhadhun

With an IMDB rating of 8.3/10, Andhadhun became one of the highly appreciated films in 2018 that left the viewers in sheer amazement. Radhika Apte appeared in the movie in a significant role whose character was loved by the audiences. Other talented cast members of Andhadhun consisted of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Anil Dhawan, Ashwini Kalsekar, Zakir Hussain and many others.

Ahalya

The movie is a popular Bengali film released in 2015 and shows the life of a police officer who searches for a missing person and then meets his wife along with an artist during his journey. Radhika Apte essayed the lead role in the movie and the movie was very well-received by the audiences. It received an IMDB rating of 8.0/10. Other cast members of the movie included Soumitra Chatterjee, Tota Roy Chowdhary, Ayushman Mitra, etc.

Parched

IMDB rated the movie 7.6 and it also received an ample amount of love from the viewers. The plot of the film follows the life of four Rajasthani women who set their way out of their cultural and personal issues. Apart from Radhika Apte, other lead actors in the film are Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain, Lehar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Sumeet Vyas and more.

Padman

Released in 2018, the story of the film follows the life of a man who realises the difficulties faced by women during their menstruation period and creates a sanitary pad machine in order to provide cheap and quality pads to women in rural areas. IMDB rated the movie 7.9/10 and even the audiences gave a thumbs up to the film by sending tons of love and appreciation to the cast and the makers.



Manjhi: The Mountain Man

The 2015 biographical drama film was based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, who was a poor worker in Bihar. Known as the Mountain Man, he carved a path through a huge mountain using only a hammer and a chisel. Radhika Apte essayed the role of the wife of Manjhi while her husband’s role was played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It received an IMDB rating of 8.0/10.

