Radhika Apte's 'Wednesday Plans' Include No-makeup Selfies And Visiting Scenic Waterfalls

Radhika Apte takes to her Instagram stories very frequently to share snippets from her life with her fans, friends, and admirers. Recently, the actor was seen having a relaxing Wednesday as she shared photos from her mid-week plans, online. Although she seemed to have had a late stay-in-bed morning, her Instagram stories revealed her visit to a waterfall, soon after.

Radhika Apte's Wednesday plans

Today, on June 16, 2021, Radhika Apte's photos on her social media handle showcased her Wednesday plans. Fans got a glimpse of the actor enjoying some waterfalls, being makeup-free, and staying in bed, during the day. She clicked a selfie from her hotel bed in the middle of the day today and wrote '#HOTELMORNINGS' as she posted it. With a huge smile and eyes wide open, Apte could be seen posing for the camera with a bare, makeup-free face. Right after, the actor took to Instagram stories again to post a photo of a scenic waterfall and the greenery around it.

Radhika Apte's Instagram posts about COVID-19 and vaccinations

Radhika Apte's Instagram followers get to witness several parts of her life through photos and videos she shares on the platform. Back in late May this year, the actor had shared a photo taken after her COVID-19 vaccination shot. “JABBED #finally #vaccination,” she wrote in the caption with a fist emoji as she posed in the photo with one arm flexed, and another, with the post-vaccination cotton strip taped on it. Earlier, the same month, Radhika Apte posted a photo of some tulip flowers while wishing peace and strength to those who were suffering amidst ‘extraordinary and acutely cruel circumstances.’

Other than the posts on her feed, Apte also has countless Instagram highlights on her page, which consist of photos from her photo shoots, film shoots, personal life, and much more. ‘London,’ ‘BTS,’ ‘Brands,’ ‘Random,’ ‘Love,’ ‘Pune,’ ‘Travel,’ ‘Short Hair,’ ‘Friends and loves,’ and ‘Food,’ are some of the many different ones that fans can go through on her Instagram handle. The 'BTS' highlight has various behind-the-scene photos, especially from Radhika Apte's movies and shows, such as Andhadhun, Sacred Games, and more.

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

